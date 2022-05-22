Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,775,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $38,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 5,429,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,944,969. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

