Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $23.40 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

APO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 3,309,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

