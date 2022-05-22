Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.12% of TJX Companies worth $107,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,011 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $151,840,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 688,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 441,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,718,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,235. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

