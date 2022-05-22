Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.21. 5,768,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,477. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

