Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 19,792 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $189.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $196.75.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

