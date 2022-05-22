Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 591 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.9% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $155,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.80. 2,426,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.26. The company has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

