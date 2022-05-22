Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,474 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,325,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,619,264. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

