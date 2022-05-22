Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Winnebago Industries worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

