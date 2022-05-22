WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WETF. StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Norges Bank bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $6,735,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $4,792,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,449 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $3,715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

