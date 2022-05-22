WorkQuest Token Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $253,650.34 and $85,609.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,359.19 or 0.99975974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,113,979 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

