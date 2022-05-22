Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

NYSE WOR opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

