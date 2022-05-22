XMON (XMON) Market Cap Reaches $19.79 Million

XMON (XMON) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. XMON has a market cap of $19.79 million and $352,871.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $13,235.46 or 0.44140320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.20 or 0.10666030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 529% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00485934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.