Yellow Road Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $60,124.38 and $4,393.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.20 or 0.22576803 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.93 or 0.00489843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

