yieldwatch Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,414.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $3,414.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.19 or 0.12729449 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 488.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.38 or 0.00479958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,750,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

