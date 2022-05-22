Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 2.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 206,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,023,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Yoshitsu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

