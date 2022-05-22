Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Shares Down 2.6%

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 206,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,023,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshitsu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Yoshitsu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yoshitsu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.