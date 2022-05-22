Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) to announce sales of $708.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.90 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $654.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period.

COLD opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

