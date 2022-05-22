Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce $4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.52 to $18.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.33 to $16.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 259,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 146,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. 447,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,518. The stock has a market cap of $922.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.83%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

