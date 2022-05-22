Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. 2,000,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,455. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,012,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

