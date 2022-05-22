Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.44 and the lowest is $4.41. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $16.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $17.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $17.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. 3,455,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,561. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

