Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 673.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

