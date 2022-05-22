Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) to report $161.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $158.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $647.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.00 million to $657.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $706.85 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $725.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 325,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

