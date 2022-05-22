Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,387.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Rasulo acquired 40,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

