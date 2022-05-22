Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

ANIX stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

