Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 34,456 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $53,062.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 712,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 99,503 shares of company stock worth $162,372. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

