Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of LAW opened at $24.07 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -30.86.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. CS Disco’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

