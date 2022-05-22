Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

LE has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

