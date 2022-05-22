Zcash (ZEC) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $109.71 or 0.00363291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $121.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00062931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00070791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,437,688 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

