Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will announce sales of $738.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $786.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

