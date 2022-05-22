ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,301.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $120,301.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.95 or 0.22510342 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00493089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008504 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.