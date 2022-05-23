$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Coty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. 6,192,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

