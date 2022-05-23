$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock worth $3,067,775 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

