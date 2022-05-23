$0.13 EPS Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NeoGames posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. 4,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,089. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1,278.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $9,431,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in NeoGames by 430.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames in the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

