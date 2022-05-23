-$0.18 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,321. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.40.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.