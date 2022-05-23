$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,351.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 243,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 27,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

