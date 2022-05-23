-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 205.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,036.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,262 shares of company stock worth $2,847,769 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 14,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $547.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

