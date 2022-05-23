-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.47). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,052. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

