-$0.56 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,412 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,575. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

