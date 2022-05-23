-$0.61 EPS Expected for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 135,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $5,945,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

