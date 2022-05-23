$0.65 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.61. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 684,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,314. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

