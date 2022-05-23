0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $98,541.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

