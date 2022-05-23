$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $649.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. 319,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,714,919. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

