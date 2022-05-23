-$1.31 EPS Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) to post ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($4.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($4.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.59. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $202.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

