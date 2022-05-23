$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. ResMed reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.18. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,250. ResMed has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

