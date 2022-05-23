$10.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will announce $10.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the lowest is $10.14 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $49.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.97 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $52.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $72.59. 7,622,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,625. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.