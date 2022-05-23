$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to post $104.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $105.10 million. Nevro reported sales of $102.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $423.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.44 million to $426.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $470.49 million to $493.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.77.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Nevro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,209. Nevro has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

