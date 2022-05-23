$118.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $118.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.50 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $112.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $479.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.50 million to $485.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $512.30 million to $527.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. 12,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

