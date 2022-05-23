$126.86 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.70 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $121.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $474.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.60 million to $481.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.91 million, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $519.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. 6,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

