1,295 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 766,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 633,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 91,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,760,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

