$138.11 Million in Sales Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.67 million. CareMax reported sales of $44.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $555.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.77 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $733.02 million, with estimates ranging from $691.53 million to $787.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of CMAX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,323. The company has a market cap of $433.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. CareMax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

