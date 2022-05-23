$176.90 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) will report sales of $176.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.60 million. Oil States International reported sales of $145.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $727.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.20 million to $737.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $843.80 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $164.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on OIS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oil States International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 630,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,632. The company has a market cap of $450.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 3.21. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

